Parvathy Thiruvothu REACTS to Karan Johar's project to mark 75 years of India’s independence; Says its 'Yuck'

South and Bollywood actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is among a very few actresses who is not afraid to speak her mind out on any situation. Known for choosing meaningful and powerful roles in films across languages, Parvathy is outspoken and this time again, she did not hesitate in giving her reaction to something she wanted to on social media. The Malayalam actress took to social media and reacted to 's upcoming project to mark 75 years of India’s independence. On Gandhi Jayanti, the filmmaker took to social media and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the I-Day project.

In his tweet, he said that the film fraternity will come together to portray the "valour, values and the culture of India". Parvathy Thiruvothu who has shared screenspace with late actor Irrfan Khan in their Hindi film, Qarib Qarib Singlle, took no time to criticise Karan Johar's tweet on the same. She commented 'Yuck' and Twitter is yet again amazed of her straightforward and no-nonsense attitude. Fans are once again surprised by how she never fears anyone and is breaking the wheel yet again.

During a roundtable interview last year, which had actors like , , Vijay Sethupathi, , Parvathy Thiruvothu expressed her views on Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy and Twitter was all praise for it.

Parvathy was quoted saying during her interview with Film Companion, “When a man is being misogynistic and abusive and you show that in a way that incites applause in the audience, then that’s glorification. At the same time, (if) you make the audience think (about) whether he’s done the right thing or not, then you’re collaborating with the audience. There is cinema, there is a dialogue. But the other one is almost spoonfeeding you that this is okay.

I remember sitting through suby a film in theatre as a teenager and squirming, but at the same time, everyone else is clapping. I was very confused. ‘Is it normal? Is it okay?’ And then it reflected in my personal life too."

