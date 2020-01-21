Parvathy Thiruvothu on receiving criticism for Rachiyamma: When the time is right, we will have a conversation

Parvathy Thiruvothu will be seen playing the role of Rachiyamma in the film, which is inspired by Uroob's short story titled as the same name. After the first look of the actress from the film made its way to social media, fans expressed their disappointment.

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is not only known for her powerful on-screen performances but also for voicing her opinion. The stunner hit the headlines last month after she pointed out the toxic masculinity in Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. Parvathy was once again in the news after she received criticism for her upcoming movie Uroobinte Rachiyamma. The Uyare actress will be seen playing the role of Rachiyamma in the film, which is inspired by Uroob's short story titled with the same name. After the first look of the actress from the film made its way to social media, fans expressed their disappointment.

Netizens were upset over Parvathy Thiruvothu's transformation for her role in the film. While the protagonist has a dark complexion in the book of the same name, Parvathy has been shown having a fair complexion. Finally, the Malayalam actress has reacted to the same. At a recent film festival in Kerala, Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “When the time is right, we will have a conversation about Uroob's Rachiyamma and why I played the character and what my take is. As for if I will ever represent a woman, who in real life is dark, it's a very big question and the answer will be 'no'. But when it comes to a fictional space and when the thing is about adaptation it is a big tricky space."



Meanwhile, Parvathy is busy shooting for Venu's Rachiyamma and Siddharth Siva's Varthamanam. She is planning to step into the direction in 2020-2021.

