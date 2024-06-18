Parvathy Thiruvothu reflects on being termed 'absent' from Malayalam films; shares insight on difficulties in theater releases

Parvathy Thiruvothu is currently promoting her next Malayalam film, Ullozhukku, starring alongside veteran actress Urvashi. In a recent interview with Manorama Online, the actress responded to the audience terming her as being absent in Malayalam cinema.

The Charlie actress responded, “I did not go anywhere. It is not as simple as moving from one district to another. There have been a lot of changes in the cinema market, and we have to adapt to them.” She also added that if better opportunities are offered from other industries, she’ll definitely go for them.

Parvathy Thiruvothu spills beans on being absent in Malayalam cinema

Talking more about her appearance in Malayalam cinema, Parvathy Thiruvothu added how people said Bangalore Days was her comeback in Malayalam cinema after City of God. However, the actress noted she never felt like that, even if both movies were 4 years apart.

Furthermore, the actress also talked about the complexities of releasing a movie in theaters and added how producers have a lot of things to take care of now. She mentioned how the OTT space is never a bad thing and how some movies, even if meant to be released in theaters, sometimes end up directly on OTT platforms.

Parvathy is currently awaiting the release of her next movie Ullozhukku, directed by Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case’s director Christo Tomy. The film features Urvashi as the co-lead, with actors like Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jaya Kurup, and many more playing key roles.

Advertisement

The drama movie tells the story of a mother and her daughter-in-law mourning the loss of the former’s son and being unable to bury him due to heavy floods. In the tense-filled environment, various secrets buried within them start to sprout out, making us question what truly happened.

The film, written by Christo Tomy, won the best screenplay title during the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest in 2018, where Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies was the first runner-up. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 21, 2024.

Parvathy Thiruvothu’s next

Parvathy Thiruvothu is next expected to appear in the key role for the movie Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. The film headlined by Chiyaan Vikram features an ensemble cast of Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more.

The movie set during the timeline of British India focuses on a tribal leader’s struggles against the British from seizing their lands. The project is yet to receive a confirmed release date.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes 'true hero' Parvathy on birthday: 'Looking forward to seeing more of your greatness'