Parvathy Thiruvothu removed from director board of Kerala State Film Development Corporation

Parvathy Thiruvothu has reportedly been removed from director board of Kerala State Film Development Corporation. As per the latest reports, the Kerala Government made the decision to remove the Charlie actress from the director board. The government has issued an order mentioning the same.

Parvathy is not the first board member to be removed from the board in recent history. Just last month, Shankar Mohan and Mala Parvathy were removed from their positions as board members owing to its reorganization. P Sukumar and Sohan Seenulal went on to take their places on the board.

Parvathy had previously written a letter to the managing director of KSFDC stating that she wanted to be removed from the board. For the uninitiated, Shaji N Karun is the chairman of Kerala State Film Development Corporation, while N Maya acts as the managing director. KSFDC is an organization that was established by the Government of Kerala in 1975.

On the professional front, Parvathy has many exciting films lined up, one after the other. The actress will be a part of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Pa Ranjith-directed Thangalaan. The film is expected to feature a version of Parvathy that we have never seen before. Considering the versatile filmography of Parvathy, that is certainly a good reason for her fans to anticipate the film.

Over the last few years, the actress has been going by the less is more theory. Rather than doing a lot of movies, she has concentrated on doing only the ones that speak to her. The actress has many notable films to her credit, like Charlie, Bangalore Days, Virus, and Uyare.

Parvathy Thiruvothu’s upcoming films

Her highly hyped film, Thangalaan, will also star Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Daniel Caltagirone. But Thangalaan is not the only exciting film that the actress is currently a part of. She also has Her coming up, which, as its name suggests, will be a story about and on women. The anthology boasts many exciting names like Urvashi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Nambessan, Guru Somasundaram, Lijomol Jose, and Parvathy. Reportedly, the film is based on five women from different walks of life.

