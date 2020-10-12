  1. Home
Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's Edavela Babu for his comment on an actress; Resigns from the association

The actress took to her Facebook account to write about why she chose to resign from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.
The southern actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has reportedly resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The actress, as per news reports, took to her social media to announce her resignation from AMMA. The news reports further go on to state that AMMA General Secretary, Edavela Babu made a comment on actress Bhavana who is a friend of the Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu. The actress took to her Facebook account to write about why she chose to resign from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.

As per news reports, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu stated how AMMA's Edavela Babu compared actor Bhavana to someone who is dead. The AMMA General Secretary, Edavela Babu was quizzed about Bhavana being a part of an initiative started by the AMMA. AMMA's Edavela Babu reportedly stated that how can anyone bring back the dead. Actress Parvathy Thiruvoth in her Facebook post stated that when her friends previously left the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, she decided to continue so that some changes could be brought into the association.

The actress further adds that she has lost all hope of any improvement happening in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. The actress further goes on to add that Edavela Babu's comment on actress Bhavana as 'disgusting and mortifying.' Parvathy Thiruvothu also mentions that Bhavana who was a member of the association had been let down by AMMA.

