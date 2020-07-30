Parvathy Thiruvothu teases fans with a beautiful morning video and gracefully flaunts her short, curly hair

Parvathy Thiruvothu took to Instagram and shared a video of her flaunting her curly hair and fans are all hearts. Take a look at the video below.

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has been ruling the industry with her stunning onscreen presence. The stunner has won millions of hearts with her strong roles in films like Take Off (2017), Koode (2018), Uyare (2019) and Virus (2019) among many. Over the years, Parvathy has portrayed many roles but her curly hair reigns supreme. The South beauty has always flaunted her love for noodle hair and we are totally in awe of her photos on social media. Today, Parvathy Thiruvothu decided to make everyone's morning look brighter by sharing a video of herself.

Parvathy Thiruvothu took to Instagram and shared a video of her flaunting her curly hair. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Take your time. Easy, now. Easy. Here you are ; slowly, patiently bursting at the seems of your being..." Soon after Parvathy shared her morning video on Instagram, fans have been showering her with heart emoticons. Fans are totally in surprise and are loving this cute video of the actress. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Parvathy Thiruvothu recently hit the headlines after she responded to the allegations made against her and WCC.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Aashiq Abu's Virus. The film featured actors like Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathy, Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, among others in pivotal roles.

