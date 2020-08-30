Parvathy Thiruvothu's latest gym photos prove she is dedicated and works hard towards a fit body

Malayalam actress Parvathy took to social media and shared quite a few photos from her recent workout session. Take a look below.

Parvathy Thiruvothu is one of the South actresses who is quite dedicated towards her work. The actress leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character for every film. The 'Take Off' actress has left the audience stunned with her unconventional roles in the films. Well, she is equally dedicated and works hard towards a fit body. Parvathy took to social media and shared quite a few photos from her recent workout session. One can see in the photos, she unlocks the inner strength and flaunts her passion to stay fit and healthy. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "When the going gets tough, the tough gets going!."

The stunner is setting major fitness goals with her latest photos. The Uyare actress is known for her outspoken nature and never minces her words when it comes to giving her opinions on any issues. During an interview to Manorama weekly's annual edition, Parvathy revealed about an intolerable behaviour by a Malayalam star on the sets of a film. She also mentioned that this superstar once called her mentally unstable. However, she refrained from taking the superstar's name.

On the work front, the stunner was last seen in Aashiq Abu's medical thriller Virus. She will be seen next in Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam. It also features Roshan Mathew, Siddique, among others.

Reportedly, she is going to make a directorial debut soon and is set to work on her film's pre-production work. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Also Read: One Year Of Saaho: Prabhas looks suave in a monochrome photo as he thanks his fans for all the love & support

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×