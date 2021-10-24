Pashmina shawls, stoles and co ord sets; Samantha's looks from her Char Dham Yatra decoded

Samantha recently took a trip to Char Dham Yatra with her best friend and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy. As revealed by Sam, she has always been fascinated by the Himalayas and this time, she made sure to live every bit of this paradise on Earth. During her journey to Rishikesh, and other places, the Oh Baby actress clicked stunning photos and also shared them on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhas also gave us a glimpse into her comfy yet stylish outfits that we cannot stop talking about. She wore handwoven silk organza, a block-printed multicolour dress by Eka that is worth Rs 26,500. She teamed it with an elegant Pashmina shawl.

Another simple yet elegant look of Samantha that has caught our attention is in pink co-ord set by Three clothing and it is worth Rs 19,500 approx. She teamed it with a headband cap and a Fendi bag that is worth a whopping Rs 1.25 Lakh.

One of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry, Sam loves to keep everything simple yet stylish in her own way. She added a cosy touch to her outfit in a chilling climate as she team her yellow ethnic wear with a faux fur heart print jacket.

What a stunner!