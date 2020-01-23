From Pataas to Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru: Anil Ravipudi celebrates 5 years in Tollywood

From Pataas to Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Anil Ravipudi has completed 5 years in the Telugu film industry and the director is over the moon as he celebrates this wonderful journey.

Director Anil Ravipudi is currently on cloud 9 and is celebrating the success of his latest film, Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead released on January 11 and it has taken the box office by storm with a massive collection. Anil Ravipudi made his directorial debut with the comedy Pataas (2015) starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead role. He then directed films such as Supreme (2016), Raja The Great (2017), F2 – Fun and Frustration (2019) among others.

Today, Anil has completed 5 years in the Telugu film industry and the director is over the moon as he celebrates this wonderful journey. Taking to Twitter, Anil Ravipudi wrote, "5 years since my memorable journey in this wonderful industry began. Blessed with nothing but success every single time. Forever indebted to my heroes, producers, crew, media and especially the audience who made these 5 years special... #5yearsforpatas." Check out the post below.

5 years since my memorable journey in this wonderful industry began. Blessed with nothing but success every single time. Forever indebted to my heroes, producers, crew, media and especially the audience who made these 5 years special... #5yearsforpatas pic.twitter.com/dCSEgxq8KL — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is enjoying the positive public response to his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru. Anil also hosted a success meet of the film, which was attended by the entire cast and crew. Sharing a picture on Twitter, he wrote, "A SUPER thumbs up to all the lovely audience Blockbuster celebrations continues...."

A SUPER thumbs up to all the lovely audience

Blockbuster celebrations continues...#BlockBusterSarileruNeekevvaru #BlockbusterKaBaap pic.twitter.com/M330LePxNJ — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 18, 2020

Sarileru Neekevvaru has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide and is continuing its smooth run despite facing heavy competition with Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

