Pathonpathaam Noottandu Trailer: Siju Wilson starrer depicts hard-hitting realities of caste system in Kerala

The highly-awaited trailer of filmmaker Vinayan's directorial Pathonpathaam Noottandu is finally here. This Malayalam period action drama takes us back to 19th century Kerala and talks about the caste system prevalent at the time, which comprised of untouchables, and social discrimination.

The video features Siju Wilson in a fierce avatar as a warrior, who fights against the unethical practices in society. Ever since the release of the trailer, the movie buffs cannot wait to see the complete drama in the cinema halls on the 8th of September this year, on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

Check out the trailer below:

Bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam movies, Pathonpathaam Noottandu stars Siju Wilson as Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a social reformer and Ezhava chieftain. The film's cast also includes Anoop Menon, Kayadu Lohar, Indrans, Sudhev Nair, Gokulam Gopalan, and Vishnu Vinayan in prominent roles, apart from the rest. While VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan have co-produced the flick, Krishnamoorthy is the executive producer.

Now coming to the technical crew, M Jayachandran has provided the songs for the movie, and Santosh Narayanan has designed the background score. As Shaji Kumar has handled the camera work, Vivek Harshan has headed the editing department for the film.

Earlier, talking to ETimes, Niya Sankarathil opened up about her experience while working with the veteran director Vinayan, “Vinayan sir is such a good director and I really feel lucky to be part of Vinayan sir’s magnum opus Pathonpatham Noottandu".

Further, sharing some titbits about her character Velutha, she was quoted saying, “Vinayan sir gave me a rough description of my character through a phone call. Later during the shoot time, he guided me well through my character. Truth to be said, I am really excited for the film to hit screens.”