Pathu Thala: AR Rahman starts composing music for the Silambarasan TR starrer?

Directed by Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame Krishna, Pathu Thala has an ensemble of star cast including the likes of Teejay, Kalaiarasan and Gautham Karthik.

A few months back, it was announced that Silambarasan TR will be joining forces with Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu fame Gautham Karthik for his next film, which will be directed by Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame Krishna. It was also announced by the makers that the film will have AR Rahman to compose music. Now, a new report has come up stating that Rahman has started composing music for the film.

It was also revealed by the makers that the film has actor Kalayarasan of Madras fame and in a key role. Announcing the news on their social media space, the film’s makers revealed that more details regarding the film will be updated soon. Last week, it was announced that the film will star Asuran star Teejay in a key role.

While revealing the title look, the makers had also hinted that the film will be a psycho-thriller. For the unversed, the director shot to fame with Suriya and Jyothika starrer Sillunu Oru Kadhal. Pathu Thala will be bankrolled by Studio Green and it will mark the production company’s 20th venture. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew in the upcoming days. The title was launched by 10 eminent personalities from the Kollywood industry including Vignesh Shivan, Karthik Subbaraj, Anand Shankar, Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith among the others. Sharing the title, Silambarasan TR wrote, “Happy to share screen space with younger brother @goutham_karthik , Excited to work with my friend @nameis_krishna & a reunion with @kvgvraja”.

