Pathu Thala: Gautham Karthik wraps up dubbing for Silambarasan TR's starrer

Gautham Karthik will be seen playing a crucial role in Silambarasan TR's upcoming action entertainer, Pathu Thala. The actor has wrapped up the dubbing for the film. Sharing some glimpses of the dubbing session, the Devarattam star wrote on Twitter, "Finished dubbing my portions for #PathuThala @SilambarasanTR_ @nameis_krishna @StudioGreen2 @DoneChannel1." Donning a black T-shirt and denim shorts, he is all smile as he poses with the crew.

Made under the direction of filmmaker Obeli N. Krishna, the movie is touted to be a psycho-thriller. Bankrolled by the Studio Green banner, the film marks the production house's 20th movie. Aside from Silambarasan TR, and Gautham Karthik, the project also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Teejay, Joe Malloori, Kalaiyarasan, and Redin Kingsley in key roles, along with others. Now, coming to the technical crew, music maestro AR Rahman has scored the music for Pathu Thala, whereas Farook Basha is cranking the camera for the drama. Meanwhile, the editing department has been headed by Praveen K.L. and Uthara Menon is on board the team as the costume designer.