Pathu Thala: Gautham Karthik wraps up dubbing for Silambarasan TR's starrer
Gautham Karthik who is going to be a part of Silambarasan TR's forthcoming action drama Pathu Thala has finished the dubbing for the film.
Gautham Karthik will be seen playing a crucial role in Silambarasan TR's upcoming action entertainer, Pathu Thala. The actor has wrapped up the dubbing for the film. Sharing some glimpses of the dubbing session, the Devarattam star wrote on Twitter, "Finished dubbing my portions for #PathuThala @SilambarasanTR_ @nameis_krishna @StudioGreen2 @DoneChannel1." Donning a black T-shirt and denim shorts, he is all smile as he poses with the crew.
Made under the direction of filmmaker Obeli N. Krishna, the movie is touted to be a psycho-thriller. Bankrolled by the Studio Green banner, the film marks the production house's 20th movie. Aside from Silambarasan TR, and Gautham Karthik, the project also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Teejay, Joe Malloori, Kalaiyarasan, and Redin Kingsley in key roles, along with others. Now, coming to the technical crew, music maestro AR Rahman has scored the music for Pathu Thala, whereas Farook Basha is cranking the camera for the drama. Meanwhile, the editing department has been headed by Praveen K.L. and Uthara Menon is on board the team as the costume designer.
Check out the pictures below:
Gautham Karthik ties the knot with Manjima Mohan
Gautham Karthik tied the knot with his Devarattam co-star Manjima Mohan on 28th November this year. As the two entered a new phase of their lives after being in a relationship for a long time, they went for a simple and elegant wedding. Sharing their first picture as husband and wife, the couple wrote on Instagram, "Now and forever."
They opted for traditional attires for their D-day with pink and white garlands across their neck. While the groom was seen in a white shirt and mundu, the bride looked enchanting in a simple look with a cream saree, and gold jewelry.
Also Read: Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan get married; See their first photos as husband and wife
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more