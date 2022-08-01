Pathu Thala: Silambarasan TR is back; Drops BTS photos as he resumes shooting for the film

Silambarasan TR will play the lead in the upcoming underworld drama, Pathu Thala. He will be seen as the underworld don AGR in his next. As the star has resumed the shoot for Obeli N. Krishna's directorial, he posted a few sneak peeks from the sets on Instagram, "Shooting in progress….#pathuthala." In the photographs, he can be seen resting on a rocking chair as the sunlight makes its way through the door.

This project is a remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti, which featured Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon in the lead. Priya Bhavani Shankar will also be a part of Pathu Thala's cast along with Kalaiyarasan. While revealing the title look for the film, the makers had also hinted that the film is going to be a psycho-thriller. The venture is being backed by Studio Green, and marks the production house's 20th movie. Silambarasan TR was in USA recently for the treatment of his father T Rajendra and is now back in the country.

Check out the pictures below:

Additionally, Silambarasan TR will also lead Gautham Menon's directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. As the project is gearing up for release on the 15th of September this year, the star recently concluded the dubbing for the movie. He dropped a photo from the dubbing studio on social media to inform about the same. The filming for this Tamil drama was wrapped up on April 15 and the post-production work is presently underway.

Touted to be a realistic and hard-hitting action drama, music maestro AR Rahman has rendered the score for the movie. In addition to this, Silambarasan TR also has Corona Kumar, made under the direction of Gokul. The film has been financed by Vels Film International.

