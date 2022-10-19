Pathu Thala: Silambarasan TR poses by the sea shore during sunset in a BTS PHOTO
Take a look at the behind-the-scene picture of Silambarasan TR from the sets of his forthcoming action entertainer, Pathu Thala.
After delivering another blockbuster Vendhu Thanindhatu Kaadu, Silambarasan TR is all set to entertain the movie buffs with another action drama, Pathu Thala. He will essay the role of an underworld don, AGR in the film. As the shoot for Obeli N. Krishna's directorial is presently underway, a behind-the-scene picture from the sets has surfaced on social media. Simbu can be seen standing on the shore during the sunset. He is in the middle of an intense discussion in the photo.
Simbu can be seen wearing a blue shirt and mundu, long hair and a beard. For those unaware, the film is a remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti, which had Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Menon in the primary cast. Meanwhile, Priya Bhavani Shankar will also be a part of Pathu Thala in a key role, along with Kalaiyarasan. Touted to be a psycho-thriller, Pathu Thala has been backed by the Studio Green banner and marks the production house's 20th movie.
Check out the picture below:
In the meantime, Silambarasan TR recently made his Bollywood singing debut for his friend Mahat Raghavendra's movie Double XL. He crooned the upbeat track Taali Taali for the drama. The project will be headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Quresh.
Posting the song on Twitter, the Maanaadu actor wrote, "Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend @MahatOfficial Onwards & upwards! Proud of you Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the #TaaliTaali song!" In the meantime, thanking Simbu, Mahat Raghavendra penned on the micro-blogging site, "You’ve always been there for me as an inspiration, mentor & a good friend Thanks once again for standing by me and pushing me forward to achieve my goals. @SilambarasanTR_ love you macha."
