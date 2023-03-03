Pathu Thala Teaser: Silambarasan TR starrer promises a mass loaded and powerpacked gangster entertainer

Silambarasan TR's next Pathu Thala is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies in Tamil. The teaser of the film has been released today amid huge buzz. The one-minute video takes into the world of gangster AGR, played by Simbu, and promises an action-packed entertainer. The actor looks fiery and his swag, and aura as a gangster is a treat to fans.

Not much is revealed in the teaser, but hints at a story of a mafia boss who rose to the top with very difficulty and faces new challenges to survive. The actor is playing the role of a gangster who helps underprivileged kids. Gautham Menon also looks powerful as he reprises Sriimurali’s role from the original, who tracks down Simbalarasan.

Watch Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala teaser here:

About Pathu Thala

Directed by Obeli Krishna, the film also stars Gautham Krishna and Priya Bhavani in lead roles. Pathu Thala is a remake of the Kannada film Mufti starring Shivarajkumar. Aside from Silambarasan TR, and Gautham Karthik, the project also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Teejay, Joe Malloori, Kalaiyarasan, and Redin Kingsley in key roles, along with others. Now, coming to the technical crew, music maestro AR Rahman has scored the music for Pathu Thala, whereas Farook Basha is cranking the camera for the drama.

Produced by Jayantilal Gada and K E Gnanavelraja under their Studio Green and Pen Studios banners, Pathu Thala is set to release in theatres on March 30.

Upcoming film

After this, Silambarasan TR will team up with director Desingh Periyasamy, known for the Dulquer Salmaan film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The film is produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films and is expected to go on floors this year.

A source close to the development revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla, “It’s an out and out action film in the period set up and director Desingh Periyasamy plans to mount it as the biggest STR film till date. The estimated budget of the film will be around Rs 100 crore, thereby emerging the costliest film of STR’s career.

