Patriot 1st Look: After Nayanthara, Mammootty and Mohanlal drop new enigmatic appearances for spy actioner

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is gearing up to hit the big screens this year, marking the superstars’ reunion after several years. Ahead of Republic Day 2026, the makers have unveiled the first-look posters of the main cast and confirmed that a new update will arrive on January 26, 2026, at 10:10 am.

Patriot first look: Mammootty and Mohanlal cross-post posters for spy action drama

Taking to their respective social media handles, Mammootty and Mohanlal shared the first-look posters of Patriot. While Mammukka shared Thudarum star’s poster, Lalettan returned the gesture by sharing Mammootty’s poster, with both actors using the same caption.

Unveiling the first looks, the actors wrote, “Patriot. Set your reminder. Tomorrow | 10:10 AM. Stay tuned…”

Here are the posters:

Apart from the two superstars, the makers also unveiled first-look posters of Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban, who play pivotal roles in the film.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama also stars Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, and others in key roles.

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s work front

After appearing in the period fantasy action film Vrusshabha, Mohanlal has kick-started his next project, reuniting with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The upcoming film, tentatively titled L366, is touted to be a cop action-comedy.

While more details are awaited, the shoot has officially begun, with Mohanlal opting for his classic moustache look and shedding his beard for the role. Although the official cast is yet to be announced, actress Meera Jasmine is expected to play the female lead.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal also has cameo appearances lined up in films such as Thudakkam, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, and Jayasurya’s Kathanaar – The Wild Sorcerer.

On the other hand, Mammootty recently appeared in a cameo role in Chatha Pacha. The actor has also begun shooting for his next film, Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The film also features Grace Antony and Indrans in key roles.

Additionally, the superstar has projects lined up with TTT fame director Nithish Sahadev and the producers of Marco.

