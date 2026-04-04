Patriot: Ahead of trailer launch, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and more raise excitement with a quick PIC

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, is set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2026. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the makers are expected to unveil the trailer soon. Ahead of the trailer launch, the lead actors and the director were spotted together, with the Pushpa actor sharing a selfie.

Patriot: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and others share a quick selfie

Taking to his social media handle, Fahadh Faasil shared a selfie alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal. Apart from the superstars, the picture also featured Kunchacko Boban, Thudarum fame Prakash Varma, Rajiv Menon, director Mahesh Narayanan, and musician Sushin Shyam.

Sharing the post, the actor captioned it, “Varunnundu,” which translates to “We’re coming,” indicating the trailer launch event scheduled for April 4, 2026.

See it here:

Patriot is an upcoming spy action drama that revolves around a controversial intelligence mission. With Mammootty and Mohanlal headlining the project, the film marks the reunion of these stalwarts of Malayalam cinema after nearly a decade.

Apart from the two superstars, the film also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, and others in key roles. The film’s music and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam.

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s work front

Mammootty recently wrapped up shooting for his film Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on his portions in the Dhanush-starrer D55. Additionally, Mammootty has projects such as Mattancherry Mafia, a film with Nithish Sahadev, and another with Cubes Entertainment in his lineup.

On the other hand, Mohanlal will next appear in the lead role in Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime thriller will be the third installment in the franchise and is slated for release on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the superstar’s 66th birthday.

The actor is currently filming for the tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Lalettan also has films lined up with director Priyadarshan and director Vishnu Mohan. Moreover, he will be making cameo appearances in Jailer 2, Khalifa: Part 1, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, and Thudakkam.

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