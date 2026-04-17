Patriot Legends Hangout OTT: When and where to watch Mohanlal-Mammootty reunite for a chat show before spy drama's release

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is slated to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. Ahead of the spy action drama hitting the big screens, the superstars are all set to appear together on a chat show titled Patriot: Legends Hangout.

Cast to appear on Patriot: Legends Hangout

Patriot: Legends Hangout will feature Mammootty and Mohanlal coming together for a chat ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The superstars are reuniting on screen nearly two decades after their last collaboration and will also be seen sharing a conversation on the show.

The chat show is also expected to feature Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Prakash Varma, director Mahesh Narayanan, and music composer Sushin Shyam.

When and where to watch Patriot: Legends Hangout

Patriot: Legends Hangout is set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The chat show will be available for streaming from April 23, 2026.

The official update was shared by the team via their social media handle, along with a video featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal. The post was captioned: “Mohanlal & Mammootty - together again! After years, the legends reunite for Patriot, sharing stories, laughs, and moments from their journey. Don’t miss this exclusive chat show, Patriot: Legends Hangout, streaming April 23 only on JioHotstar.”

Here’s the post:

More about Patriot

Patriot explores the story of an intelligence device developed with government approval. However, when a man stands in opposition to its use, he becomes the only one capable of exposing the grave danger it poses and how it could harm everyone.

As his revelations make him a target, the man, an ex-army officer, teams up with a paraplegic colleague to prevent disaster before time runs out.

With Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, Darshana Rajendran, and many others in key roles.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film has music and background score composed by Sushin Shyam. The cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan ISC, while Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan serve as the editors.

Initially, the film was slated to release on April 23, 2026, but was later postponed to May 1, 2026.

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