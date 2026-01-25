Patriot: Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer unveils Nayanthara’s intense first look, spy action drama to release on April 23?

Mammootty-starrer Patriot is currently in the works, marking his reunion with Mohanlal in a film after several years. The makers have now unveiled Nayanthara’s first look from the movie, teasing the release date in a creative manner.

Nayanthara’s Patriot first look and release date out

In a new post on social media, Nayanthara and the makers of Patriot unveiled her first-look poster, showcasing an intense avatar. Along with the poster, the makers included a Morse code on the side, which translates to “April 23.” This confirms that the movie is set to hit the big screens in just a couple of months.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Presenting Nayanthara in Patriot. Dissent is patriotic. In a world full of traitors, be a Patriot!!”

Here’s the post:

Patriot is an upcoming spy action drama directed by Malik fame Mahesh Narayanan. With Mammootty headlining the project, the film will feature Mohanlal in an extended cameo.

Additionally, actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, and several others are expected to play key roles in the film. The makers had earlier unveiled a teaser; however, more details about the movie are yet to be revealed.

Nayanthara’s upcoming movies

Nayanthara is next set to appear in Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the upcoming period gangster action film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

The Bigil actress plays the role of Ganga in the film, alongside Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria as co-leads.

Looking ahead, the actress has several projects in the pipeline, including Dear Students, co-starring Nivin Pauly; Mookuthi Amman 2 with director Sundar C; Hi, co-starring Kavin; and more.

Mammootty’s work front

Following his recent cameo appearance in Chatha Pacha, Mammootty is currently filming Padayaatra. The upcoming film is directed by veteran arthouse filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, marking their fourth collaboration after a gap of 32 years.

Going forward, the actor is set to collaborate with director Nithish Sahadev on a film touted to be an action venture. He also has an upcoming project with the producers of Marco in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Champion OTT Release: When and where to watch Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan’s period sports actioner online