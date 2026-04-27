Patriot: Mammootty rejects ‘pan-India’ label for spy-thriller with Mohanlal: ‘This film is made for Malayalis’

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s coming together in the star-studded film Patriot has excited fans. The highly anticipated spy thriller is slowly inching towards its big screen release on May 1, 2026. Recently, at a press meet, the legendary actor ditched the ‘pan-India’ tag for his movie and clearly stated that it is made for Malayalis. Read on to know why he feels so.

Mammootty calls Patriot a film made for Malayalis

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot has been the talk of the town for being a high-stakes entertainer starring several biggies. But the internet started buzzing when Mammootty underscored that it’s a game-changer for Malayalam cinema.

During a press interaction in Kochi, the actor clarified, “This film is made for Malayalis.” He further expressed that while the heart of the film lies in Kerala, they hope it finds an audience outside it.

The Vidheyan actor was quick to state, “The primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala, whose cinematic tastes have evolved significantly over the years.”

Despite the film featuring a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathi, and Nayanthara, the megastar divulged that it’s not a pan-India film. “Patriot will be a game-changer. It will set a new standard, and hopefully, open the doors for more big-budget films in Malayalam cinema,” he opined.

The trailer of the movie shows him locking horns with Mohanlal. According to the veteran actor, the fight sequences have a deeper purpose in the story. “These fights are not included just for spectacle. There’s a deeper reason behind them, which will become clear once the audience sees the film,” he said.

Patriot featured Mammootty as Dr. Daniel James, a character who goes on a mission to clear his name after being wrongfully framed for espionage. Mohanlal, on the other hand, plays Colonel Rahim Naik, an armed forces official. It’s noteworthy that the actors will be sharing the screen after 13 years since their movie, Kadal Kadannoru Mathukkutty.

Shot over 130 days across varied international locations, Patriot is being hailed as one of the most expensive productions of the industry.

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