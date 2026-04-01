Patriot New Release Date: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s spy action drama confirms to hit theaters on May 1, 2026

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, was initially scheduled to release in theatres on April 23, 2026. After being postponed, the makers have now announced a new release date for the multistarrer spy action drama.

Patriot New Release Date

Taking to social media, Mammukka confirmed that the film will now release in theatres on May 1, 2026. Sharing the update, he wrote, “ Patriot in cinemas worldwide from May 01, 2026.”

Here’s the post:

Earlier, the film’s producer, Anto Joseph, shared an official update about the postponement due to unforeseen circumstances. While the exact reason was not confirmed, the film had reportedly been blacklisted by the exhibitors’ union in Kerala, which had already signaled a possible delay.

For those unaware, Patriot is an upcoming spy action drama that revolves around a controversial intelligence mission. With Mammootty and Mohanlal headlining the project, the film marks the reunion of these stalwarts of Malayalam cinema after nearly a decade.

Apart from the two superstars, the film also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, and others in key roles. The film’s music and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam.

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s work front

Mammootty recently wrapped up shooting for his film Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on his portions in the Dhanush starrer D55.

Additionally, Mammootty has projects like Mattancherry Mafia, a film with Nithish Sahadev, and another project with Cubes Entertainment in his lineup.

On the other hand, Mohanlal will next appear in the lead role in Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime thriller will be the third installment in the franchise and is slated to release on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the superstar’s 66th birthday.

The actor is currently filming for the tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Lalettan also has films lined up with director Priyadarshan and director Vishnu Mohan. Moreover, he will be making cameo appearances in Jailer 2, Khalifa: Part 1, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, and Thudakkam.

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