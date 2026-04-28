Patriot Plot Revealed: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s spy action drama to explore a man’s fight against corrupt practices?

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, is slated to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. Ahead of the film’s arrival on the big screen, it has been certified UA above 16, and details about its plot have also been revealed.

Patriot Plot Revealed: Mammootty to play a YouTuber fighting against corruption?

As per the latest updates, Patriot follows the story of Daniel, a famous YouTuber from Kerala who tries to expose a corrupt regional official, JP Sundaram.

As Sundaram’s malpractices are on the verge of being exposed by Daniel, he is soon forced to go on the run and clear his name of the false allegations made against him by Sundaram’s team.

How the YouTuber manages to overcome this cat-and-mouse chase, what his background is, and whether he succeeds in his mission are explored in the film.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this spy action drama features Mohanlal in a pivotal role, marking his reunion with Mammootty after a decade. Fahadh Faasil plays the main antagonist, while Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, and others appear in key roles. The film was initially scheduled to release on April 23, 2026, but was later postponed.

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s work front

Mammootty has completed the shoot of Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. He is currently filming for Dhanush’s D55. Additionally, he has Mattancherry Mafia, a film with director Nitish Sahadev, a vampire film, and another project with Cubes Entertainment in his lineup.

On the other hand, Mohanlal will next appear on the big screen with the crime drama Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the third installment is slated to release on May 21, 2026. The core cast is expected to reprise their roles, and the makers have announced that the teaser will be released on April 29, 2026.

Looking ahead, Lalettan is currently filming Athimanoharam. Directed by Thudarum fame Tharun Moorthy, the film is expected to be a cop action-comedy with Meera Jasmine as the co-lead. Moreover, he is also expected to make cameo appearances in Jailer 2, Khalifa, Kathanaar, and Thudakkam.

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