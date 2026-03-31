Patriot Postponed: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s spy action drama skips April 23, 2026 release

Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer Patriot was initially slated to release in theatres on April 23, 2026. However, it now appears that fans may have to wait a little longer to see the two superstars share the screen, as the film has been postponed to a new date.

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s Patriot skips April 23 release

Taking to the official social media handle, Patriot producer Anto Joseph of Anto Joseph Film Company confirmed that the team has decided to postpone the film’s release from April 23, 2026.

In a note penned in Malayalam, the producer wrote, “Dearly beloved, we are working hard to bring Patriot to you in the best possible quality. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, we are compelled to postpone the film’s release from the originally scheduled date of April 23 by a few days.”

He added, “The new release date of the film will be officially announced tomorrow at 6 PM through the official social media pages of our beloved Mammukka and Lalettan. We continue to seek your love and support.”

Here’s the official note:

Earlier, the film had been blacklisted from release by the exhibitors’ union in Kerala, which had already signalled a possible postponement. Now, with the official statement, a new release date is expected to be announced by the makers.

For those unaware, Patriot is an upcoming spy action drama said to revolve around a controversial intelligence mission. With Mammootty and Mohanlal headlining the project, the film marks the reunion of these stalwarts of Malayalam cinema after nearly a decade.

Apart from the two superstars, the film also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, and others in key roles. The film’s music and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam.

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s work front

Mammootty recently wrapped up shooting for his film Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on his portions in the Dhanush starrer D55.

Additionally, Mammukka has projects like Mattancherry Mafia, a film with Nithish Sahadev, and another project with Cubes Entertainment in his lineup.

On the other hand, Mohanlal is currently filming for the tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Lalettan also has films lined up with director Priyadarshan and director Vishnu Mohan. Moreover, he will be making cameo appearances in Jailer 2, Khalifa: Part 1, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, and Thudakkam.

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