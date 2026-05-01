Patriot Review: Mohanlal steals the emotional show in Mammootty’s slow-burning spy actioner

Patriot, starring Mammootty in the lead role, was released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama features a multistar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, and more.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Patriot follows the story of Dr. Daniel James, a former agent who now runs a YouTube channel criticizing the government and its policies. His life takes a drastic turn when he opposes a surveillance program that threatens citizens’ privacy, leading to turmoil and him being framed as an enemy spy.

With nowhere left to turn, Daniel seeks help from his friend, Col. Rahim Naik. Together, they must uncover a massive government conspiracy that could threaten national security. Whether they succeed and the cost they must pay form the central narrative.

What works in Patriot

The biggest asset of Patriot is undeniably the acting expertise of both Mohanlal and Mammootty . The superstars do not carry their usual on-screen stardom; instead, they focus on fully immersing themselves in their characters.

Whether it is Mammukka as Daniel or Lalettan as Rahim, the audience does not see them reminiscing about their old roles or dropping Easter eggs. The film treats them as the accomplished performers they are, and without a doubt, they deliver what is required.

While the concept of survival in the film is familiar to the audience, the execution is top-notch and creates a space where entertainment blends seamlessly with strong storytelling. Unlike contemporary films that use nostalgia and brain-rot gimmicks to sell tickets, this film places its confidence in its narrative.

With the first half serving as the anchor for world-building and character development, the writing shines at key moments. On the technical front, Patriot benefits greatly as well. From the action choreography to the production value and stylish visuals, the film stands out for its technical finesse.

What doesn’t work in Patriot

Despite a strong first half and a powerful interval block, the second half struggles to maintain the same level of engagement. The narrative gradually loses momentum and fails to land emotional beats effectively.

The film struggles to build a strong emotional connection with the audience, resulting in a flat and, at times, dull narrative. Certain emotional arcs feel underdeveloped and inconsistent, making parts of the story seem stereotypical.

Additionally, pacing issues and inconsistent editing make the film feel stretched in places. In a rare miss, Sushin Shyam’s music doesn’t leave the expected impact, lacking the usual depth and memorability.

The Performances

Mammootty dominates the first half, driving the narrative with a grounded and compelling performance. His portrayal makes the character relatable and engaging without relying on gimmicks.

Mohanlal, however, emerges as a scene-stealer. Like his co-star, he keeps his performance subtle and effortless, reinforcing why both actors continue to remain relevant across generations.

Fahadh Faasil handles a relatively straightforward role with ease, while Kunchacko Boban showcases his versatility beyond his earlier romantic-hero image. Nayanthara also delivers a solid performance within the scope of her role.

Watch the trailer for Patriot

The Verdict

Patriot was never meant to be a commercial entertainer, and it doesn’t try to be one. It is a content-driven film where stars transform into characters rather than dominate the narrative.

Despite inconsistencies in pacing and emotional depth, the film remains an engaging watch, especially for those eager to see Mammootty and Mohanlal share the screen again after years.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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