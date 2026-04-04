Patriot Trailer: Mammootty’s spy action balances style and class with Mohanlal stepping in as an unassailable friend

Mammootty and Mohanlal are set to hit the big screens together after a decade with the spy action drama Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled a trailer that is classy and stylish from the outset.

Patriot Trailer OUT

In a trailer that runs for more than three minutes, Patriot begins with Nayanthara’s character inquiring about a situation she had to endure. As the trailer progresses, it explores how an intelligence system is being privatized and how it could be catastrophic if it falls into the wrong hands.

While one man embarks on a mission to oppose them, he too becomes the target of hostility, even being labelled a criminal. In his quest to expose the truth, he must gain the support of his closest friend, leading to a dynamic unlike any other.

Here’s the trailer:

With Mammootty and Mohanlal as co-leads, the multi-starrer film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, Darshana Rajendran, and many others in key roles.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film has its music and background score composed by Sushin Shyam. The cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan ISC, while Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan serve as the editors.

Initially, Patriot was slated to release in theatres on April 23, 2026. However, the film has been postponed and will now hit the big screens on May 1, 2026.

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s work front

Mammootty recently wrapped up shooting for his film Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Looking ahead, the actor is currently working on his portions in the Dhanush starrer D55. Additionally, Mammootty has projects such as Mattancherry Mafia, a film with Nithish Sahadev, and another with Cubes Entertainment in his lineup.

On the other hand, Mohanlal will next appear in the lead role in Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime thriller will be the third installment in the franchise and is slated for release on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the superstar’s 66th birthday.

The actor is currently filming for the tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Lalettan also has films lined up with director Priyadarshan and director Vishnu Mohan. Moreover, he will be making cameo appearances in Jailer 2, Khalifa: Part 1, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, and Thudakkam.

ALSO READ: Patriot: Ahead of trailer launch, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and more raise excitement with a quick PIC