Patriot Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before deciding to watch Mohanlal and Mammootty’s adventure

When the two great Ms of the Malayalam industry reunite for a new film, you can rest assured that the audience will tune in. The announcement of Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles, was met with celebration as they would be reuniting for major appearances together for the first time in 13 years. The duo was roped in to play a Colonel and a doctor, respectively. With an estimated budget of over 100 crore rupees, the film is expected to hit it big at the box office thanks to its star power and legacy.

About Patriot

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial stars Mammootty as a retired JAG officer, Daniel James, aka Vimathan, who has been framed in the past. He must now join hands with Mohanlal’s operative character, Col. Rahim Naik, to uncover a surveillance issue that soon reveals itself to be much more. With national security at risk, the two must expose the perpetrators, shut down the operations, and clear Vimathan’s name.

Apart from the two biggies, the actor lineup of Patriot includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi.

Patriot Review

As fans and the common folks flooded the theaters to check out the film on the day of its release, booking first-day, first-show tickets, they took to social media to share their opinions. They revealed mixed reviews of the project, with many praising its mass appeal while others criticised the direction as well as the lack of Mohanlal in the first half.

Here’s what they had to say, check out the Twitter (X) fan reviews below:

Some were pleased:

A few thought, it could have been better.

While the others did not hold back on the criticism.

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s espionage thriller is running in theaters from May 1, 2026, onwards.

ALSO READ: Patriot: Mammootty rejects ‘pan-India’ label for spy-thriller with Mohanlal: ‘This film is made for Malayalis’