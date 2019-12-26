Pattas actor Mehreen Pirzada has a SPECIAL REASON to follow Sandalwood; Find Out

Mehreen Pirzada, who has proved to be a multilingual actor, recently opened up during an interview with The Times of India on why she follows the Sandalwood industry all the more closely. She stated that Srinidhi Shetty was her soul sister. While adding that Srinidhi Shetty keeps egging her to do a Kannada film, she expressed her sisterly love for Srinidhi Shetty.

She was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “I used to follow Kannada film industry closely because Srinidhi wants me to be in Sandalwood so that we would be contemporaries in the same industry. But, it has happened in a different way, as I am making my Tamil film debut this January and she’s also doing her first film with Vikram sir in Tamil. I would love to work with her in a film,” she said.

Talking about her rumoured role in Roberrt, Mehreen revealed that she was slated to do it. However, when they had date hassles, it did not take off as planned. On the work front, she will be seen sharing screen space with south star Dhanush in Pattas. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film is being bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under their Sathya Jyothi Films banner. Dhanush is collaborating with the director for the second time after the 2016 drama-thriller Kodi.