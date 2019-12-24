Pattas: Anirudh Ravichander to croon a song for the Dhanush starrer? Find Out

As per the latest reports on the Dhanush starrer, the Darbar music director will sing a song for the film Pattas.

The upcoming south flick Pattas which will star south megastar Dhanush in the lead role will have a song crooned by music director and singer Anirudh Ravichander. As per the latest reports on the Dhanush starrer, the Darbar music director will sing a song for the music directors of the much awaited film Pattas, Vivek-Mervin. The duo has made Anirudh Ravichander croon songs for their previous films as well which has turned out to be a winning combination for the music directors. Now, as per the latest reports on the Dhanush starrer, the Darbar music composer will be singing a song for the film Pattas.

The film which will see Dhanush in a challenging role is helmed by ace director RS Durai Senthilkumar. The makes of the film Pattas recently released a new song called Morattu Thamizhan Da. The fans and film audience set off a frenzy when the south actor released the song. The Asuran actor also shared the song on his Twitter handle. The song sees the lead star Dhanush in a very unique avatar. The south megastar Dhanush is raising the bar each time with his performances. The south actor who won the hearts with his power packed performance in the Vetri Maaran directorial Asuran, also finished work on a film which is yet to be titled. The film was shot in UK.

The film with Karthik Subbaraj is tentatively called D40. South superstar Dhanush and actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will play the lead. Actors Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will feature in important roles. The film is backed by Y Not studios.

