Pattas Audio Launch: Dhanush starrer action film's music RELEASED; Read Details

When it was revealed yesterday that the audio of Dhanush starrer Pattas would be launched today, it broke the internet. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, Vivek-Mervin have composed the music. The track-list for Pattas includes six songs and an instrumental theme. While three songs including Chill Bro, Morattu Thamizhan Da and Jingidi Killadi were released before the audio launch, fans are going gaga after the rest of the tracks were released.

So far, we know that Dhanush has crooned the first released track Chill Bro and composer due Vivek-Mervin have penned the lyrics for the song. The second track Morattu Thamizhan Da was sung by Vivek and Mervin and the song was written by Vivek Siva. The third track – Jingidi Killadi was sung by Anirudh and the lyrics for the song was penned by Vivek Siva. Anuradha Sriram has sung – Pudhu Suriyan, while Uma Devi penned the lyrics. Vijay Yesudas and Niranjana have sung the romantic number – Piriyadha Enna and KU Karthik penned the lyrics. The final lyrical track, Mavane was crooned by Arivu and Vivek Siva, and Vivek penned the lyrics.

Meanwhile, photos and videos of Dhanush and rest of the cast members from the Pattas team are making rounds on social media. Pattas will mark the second collaboration of RS Durai Senthilkumar with Dhanush. Pattas is the director's fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual role in Pattas. The film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. It is being said that the film will hit the big screens in January 2020. Reportedly, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the movie and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be the antagonist.