Pattas: Dhanush and Sneha are all smiles in these new stills

While there is too much excitement among the moviegoers to know what's in the stores next, the makers of Pattas have released news stills featuring Dhanush and Sneha.
After the success of Asuran, Dhanush has geared up for his next film, Pattas. The upcoming south flick Pattas, which stars Dhanush is talk of the town since its inception. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film features Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha in the female lead. While there is too much excitement among the moviegoers to know what's in the stores next, the makers of the film have released news stills featuring Dhanush and Sneha. The two actors make for a perfect pain onscreen. One can see in the photos, Dhanush and Sneha are all smiles in Pattas poster. 

According to reports, Dhanush will be seen playing a double role, as a father and a son. While nothing much about the actor's role has been revealed, Sneha will be seen opposite Dhanush, while Mehreen Pirzada is paired opposite his son’s character’s role. The music of Pattas has been composed by the popular duo, Vivek-Mervin. Reportedly, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the film and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be the antagonist. Meanwhile, check out these news stills from Pattas.

Revealing about his upcoming film Patta, the filmmaker in an interview to Sify said, “I had prepared a kickboxing based action entertainer for Dhanush sir but later realized that it's a western sport so researched a lot to know about our ancient martial arts, Pattas will talk about once such ancient Tamil martial art.” 

Pattas is all set to release next year in January, during Pongal. 

