Pattas: Dhanush starrer's release date gets preponed and receives U certification from Censor Board

Dhanush starrer Pattas will release on January 15, 2020, against the earlier announced date of January 16, 2020.

While we were waiting for Dhanush’s Pattas to hit the big screens on January 16, now the release date has been revised. The Dhanush starrer will be released on January 15, 2020. The film has been given U Certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. Shooting of the movie was wrapped up recently and photos and videos of the wrapping up celebrations were shared widely on social media. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush.

Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the movie and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be the antagonist. The audio tracks were revealed at a regional FM station, and they all turned out to be huge hits. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s 40th movie with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively titled D40 was also wrapped up recently.

The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. Dhanush has started the shooting of his next film, Karnan in Tirunelveli. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Credits :Twitter

Read More