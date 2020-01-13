Pattas is the highest pre booked film of Dhanush? Find Out

The euphoria surrounding the Dhanush starrer has clearly translated into such massive pre-booking of tickets for Pattas. The south drama is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films and will release in over 1500 screens across the world.

The Asuran star Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film called Pattas. The Dhanush starrer will hit the big screen on January 15. The south flick Darbar starring south megastar Rajinikanth is going strong at the box office. But, that certainly did not affect the spirit of the fans and film audience towards the Dhanush starrer. The fans are very excited about the film which will see Dhanush in the lead. As per the latest news reports, the film Pattas is the highest pre-booked film for the south actor Dhanush.

The south drama is backed by Sathya Jyothi Films and will release in over 1500 screens across the world. The much-anticipated film Pattas, is helmed by ace director Durai Senthilkumar. This film marks the return of the dynamic director and lead actor Dhanush after their film called Kodi. The south megastar Dhanush is expected to play a double role in the south flick Pattas. The film will also feature Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada. The makers of the film Pattas released a new promo for a song called Morattu Thamizhan Da. The song looks very promising and has some peppy music going by its promo.

The music direction of the Dhanush starrer is done by composer duo, Vivek Mervin. Some time back Dhanush celebrated the 100 days of the blockbuster film Asuran. The film saw the lead actor essay a hard hitting and an intense role.

