Pattas Motion Poster: Dhanush is all set to battle it out in style in an action thriller; Watch Video

The upcoming south flick Pattas which means firecrackers, will be hitting the big screen on January 16, 2020. As per the latest on the Dhanush starrer, the makers have now released a motion poster of the film. The film Pattas will see the lead star Dhanush in a double role. The motion poster of the film Pattas sees the lead star Dhanush in an action ready avatar. The south film Pattas is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year from the south film industry. The film is Pattas is helmed by ace director RS Durai Senthilkumar. The makers of the Dhanush starrer had released the first look of the film Pattas some time back which featured the lead actor in a very funky look.

The fans and film audience were very intrigued by the actor's first look. Now, with the motion poster of the film out, the curiosity about the film has just increased among the fans, as the lead actor will be seen in a double role. Dhanush is expected to play the role of a father as well as the son. The south megastar Dhanush is currently basking in the glory of his recent release titled Asuran. The film helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran.

The film Asuran marked the debut of Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in Tamil films. The film was a box office success and the fans along with the film audience gave the film a thundering response. The performance of the lead star Dhanush was widely appreciated.

