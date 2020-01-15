Pattas Movie Review: After Asuran Dhanush has hit right chord with audience again; Check out Twitter reaction

Pattas Movie Review: The first reviews of Pattas are out and Dhanush has once again managed to hit the right chord with the audience.

Director RS Durai Senthilkumar's Pattas starring Dhanush in the lead role has finally hit the screens today. After the blockbuster success of Asuran, Dhanush is back on the big screen with another powerful role. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Pattas also stars Sneha, Nasser, Mehreen Pirzada, Naveen Chandra and Munishkanth Ramdoss in important roles. This film marks the return of the dynamic director and lead actor Dhanush after their film called Kodi, and this had set high expectations among the moviegoers. Well, the first reviews of the film are out and Dhanush has once again managed to hit the right chord with the audience.

Pattas is receiving good reviews from the audience on social media. The film has opened to a good start and the celebrations have begun all over. While the audience is loving their favourite star Dhanush's acting on the silver screen, Sneha is also receiving a good response. The film marks her comeback and fans are praising her strong performance in the film. One of the moviegoers who watched the film tweeted, "amma acting @dhanushkraja sir 1st half with full fun 2nd half pakalam ok @actress_Sneha superb comeback."

Check out what Twitterati has to say about Dhanush starrer Pattas:

Samma acting @dhanushkraja sir

1st half with full fun

2nd half pakalam ok@actress_Sneha superb comeback

Bgm samma

Comedy lam samma #Pattas character

My rating 3.8/5 pic.twitter.com/2A68ml1gxr — MsdGokul307 (@Gokkul19) January 15, 2020

#Pattas first half :-

full cmdy fun Thalaivan #ChillBro maja dance

Snega Emotions and performance 2nd Helf:-@dhanushkraja has rocked on both the roles vera level commercial family entertainer #BGM

Theri Pongal winner #PattasBlockbuster#PattasFDFS — #Abu (@AbuThahir2044) January 15, 2020

1st half finished speechless...

Sathish & Dhanush Comedy semmaya work aagi irukku...

Sneha madam ku Semma character...

Pakka interval

Bgn therikkuthu

Waiting for second half Adimurai#PattasReview#PattasFDFS #PattasFromToday #PattasPongal @SathyaJyothi_ pic.twitter.com/bSCJtQ4IqS — சோழத் தூதுவன்© (@polladhavan003) January 15, 2020

Watching #Pattas on #Pongal morning and the packed theatre cheering at @dhanushkraja's entry is going to be the highlight of my day. — Surabhi R (@surabhiii) January 15, 2020

#pattas 2nd half - thiraiviya perumal ( father role) saves the second half .....#mavane song &bgm goosebumps guaranteed ..totally mass commercial film...#Pattaspongal — kókkí kumaru (@Vetrise26947542) January 15, 2020

Talking to IndianExpress.com, director Senthilkumar shared about Dhanush playing the double role in Pattas. He said, "The most important aspect is to convince the audience that the two characters are different people, and not the same person. An actor should be able to display significant changes in their mannerisms and dialogue delivery. The responsibility lies beyond sporting different looks. You need to make the audience buy into the theme of the film, too."

