Pattas: Sneha pens down an EMOTIONAL note on her role in the Dhanush starrer

Actor Sneha, who was last seen playing a pivotal role in Pattas, thanked the movie's director and costar Dhanush for helping her perform well in the movie.

Though there has been mixed reviews to Dhanush’s latest outing Pattas, Sneha’s role was lauded unanimously by both audiences and critics alike. Expressing her happiness to be a part of the film, Sneha issued a statement, in which she thanked the director for giving her a prominent role in the film. She stated that she was happy that she got to play the role of Dhanush’s coach and other in the film.

Sneha stated in the press release, “For an artiste to shine, first of all, the director has to think of writing something good. Especially, in a movie featuring an ace actor like Dhanush, I got a pivotal role to perform and I am happy about it. I thank my masters, who trained me in the aesthetic martial arts form, Adimurai. I also extend my gratitude to Dhanush.”

Talking about the movie, director Durai Senthilkumar said that Sneha could have taken up any role, for she is an extraordinary actor. He added that Sneha opted this role even though it required a lot of training and workout. The director stated that she is a talented artist, who had put her heart and soul in the film. On the other hand, producer TG Thyagarajan was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “Once again, Sneha has proved that the audience will celebrate actors, if they are challenged with substantial roles. I appreciate Durai Senthilkumar for having come up with a powerful character.”

Credits :Indian Express

