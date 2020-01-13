Pattas Song Morattu Thamizhan Da: Dhanush starrer track's NEW PROMO gets dropped; Check it out

The makers of Dhanush's Pattas have released a promo for a song of his upcoming movie, Pattas. The song, Morattu Thamizhan Da, shows Dhanush in a traditional Veshti and white shirt.

The makers of Dhanush’s Pattas have released a new promo of the song, Morattu Thamizhan Da. The 20-second video shows glimpses of Dhanush performing martial arts in a rural background, where people can be seen performing several traditional rural dance forms of Tamil Nadu including Puli Attam. Sneha, who is playing the female lead in the film, is shown for less than a second toward the end of the video. In the whole video, Dhanush is seen wearing traditional Veshti and white shirt.

While we were waiting for the film to hit the big screens on January 15, this promo comes as an exciting treat. Pattas has been given U Certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. The shooting of the movie was wrapped up recently. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush, who will be performing dual roles in Pattas. Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are jointly producing the film under Sathya Jyothi Films.

.#Pattas releasing in Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Grab your tickets now !!#PattasPongalin2Days pic.twitter.com/IW0cRhdJQI — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) January 13, 2020

The film also has Mehreen Pirzada as a female lead. Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the movie and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be seen as the main antagonist. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s 40th movie with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively titled D40 was also wrapped up recently. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Dhanush has also started the shooting of his next film, Karnan in Tirunelveli. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

