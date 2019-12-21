Pattas Song Morattu Thamizhan Da: Dhanush starrer's second track's lyrical video released
In yet another exciting news to the fans of South star Dhanush, second track of his upcoming movie Pattas was released today. Dhanush took to Twitter and shared a lyrical video of the song - Morattu Thamizhan Da. Sai Karthik has composed music for Pattas. While Dhanush joined the Rs 100-crore box office club with Asuran, Dhanush’s long awaited movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon – Enai Noki Paayum Thota was released recently. Shooting of his next with Karthik Subbaraj is also happening at a brisk pace. It can be said that the actor has managed to occupy a permanent position in the headlines with back-to-back movies.
Coming back to Pattas, recently, shooting of the movie was wrapped up and photos and videos of the wrapping up celebrations were shared widely on social media. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. This is also the director’s fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. The film is expected to hit the big screens in January 2020. Reportedly, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the movie and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be the antagonist.
Pattas second single #MorattuThamizhanDaTomorrow at 11.30 AM ! @SathyaJyothi_ pic.twitter.com/Y8KCsvwGkC
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 20, 2019
Meanwhile, Dhanush’s 40th movie with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively titled D40 is in the shooting process. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist.
Check the single track here:
Pattas second single #MorratuThamizhanDa https://t.co/5swdnSiVJc @SathyaJyothi_ @iamviveksiva @MervinJSolomon
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 21, 2019
