Pattas Song Morattu Thamizhan Da: Dhanush starrer's second track's lyrical video released

Coming back to Pattas, recently, shooting of the movie was wrapped up and photos and videos of the wrapping up celebrations were shared widely on social media. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. This is also the director’s fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. The film is expected to hit the big screens in January 2020. Reportedly, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the movie and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s 40th movie with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively titled D40 is in the shooting process. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist.

