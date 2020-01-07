Pattas Trailer: Dhanush starrer is high on drama and action; Promises to be a mass entertainer

The trailer of much anticipated movie Pattas is out. The Dhanush starrer is massy and very high on drama and action. Check out the trailer right here.

Dhanush fans can rejoice as the highly awaited trailer of Pattas is here. The buzz of the movie has always been high since the announcement and now, we know why. The Tamil entertainer is massy with Dhanush showing off some whistle worthy martial arts and kickboxing skills in the trailer.

Check out the trailer right below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More