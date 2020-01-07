Pattas Trailer: Dhanush starrer is high on drama and action; Promises to be a mass entertainer

The trailer of much anticipated movie Pattas is out. The Dhanush starrer is massy and very high on drama and action. Check out the trailer right here.
1738 reads Mumbai
Dhanush,South,Pattas,pattas trailer Pattas Trailer: Dhanush starrer is high on drama and action; Promises to be a mass entertainer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dhanush fans can rejoice as the highly awaited trailer of Pattas is here. The buzz of the movie has always been high since the announcement and now, we know why. The Tamil entertainer is massy with Dhanush showing off some whistle worthy martial arts and kickboxing skills in the trailer.

Check out the trailer right below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement