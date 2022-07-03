Pavithra Lokesh files complaint against stalkers for destroying her peace of mind

Pavithra Lokesh has filed a complaint against some people for stalking her in Mysuru's V.V. Puram police station. The charges have been lodged with the cybercrime department. According to the complaint, the actress has stated that several fake accounts have been created in her name and defamatory posts have been uploaded on those accounts. The miscreants are spreading rumours and false news about her via these social media updates.

Pavithra Lokesh further mentioned that a few people are stalking and following her, ultimately destroying her peace of mind. The Cyber Crime police are investigating the matter. The actress has requested the police to take strict action against those who are responsible for this.

On a different front, Pavithra Lokesh is speculated to tie the knot with Naresh Babu, son of veteran actor Krishna and stepbrother of Mahesh Babu soon. The reports suggest that Naresh Babu is all geared up to marry for the fourth time with the actress. It is believed that the pair has been in love with each from some time now and have finally decided to take the plunge. However, the couple is yet to confirm the news. In the meantime, these two had previously rubbished any such reports.

For the unversed, Pavithra Lokesh is the daughter of senior Kannada actor, Late Mysuru Lokesh. She has established a name for herself in the Kannada and Telugu film industries.

The actress is a well-known name on both small and big screens as a character artist. Additionally, her husband Suchendra Prasad and brother Aadi Lokesh also work in Sandalwood as actors.

