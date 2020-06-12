Pawal Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab's producer Dil Raju decides not to launch any new project in 2020

Latest reports suggest that Vakeel Saab's producer Dil Raju has decided not to take up any new production this year. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

One of the most awaited movies of this year is the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab which is a remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan. The power star will step into Big B’s shoes for the Telugu courtroom drama. Now, the latest buzz is that Vakeel Saab’s producer Dil Raju has decided not to launch any other production this year. Basically, he won’t be listening to any new script or produce a new movie this year.

The reason behind this is that the noted filmmaker’s money has been currently stuck in various projects as a result of the inevitable lockdown that has been imposed in India. Dil Raju has informed the same to his team which means that Vakeel Saab will be his final production of the year. Talking about the Telugu movie, it went on floors in January this year and its production process was supposed to be completed by the month of May.

Apart from Vakeel Saab, Dil Raju has one more project lined up for release which is the Nani and Nivetha Thomas starrer V. The Telugu action thriller also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu in significant roles. So, if everything goes well, both Vakeel Saab and V will be released by the end of 2020 or the first half of 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Vakeel Saab as it marks the return of Pawan Kalyan to movies after a period of two years.

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to be launched in the Telugu film industry by Vakeel Saab producer Dil Raju?)

Share your comment ×