Pawan Kalyan 28 is titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and this time it's not just entertainment

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan is on a roll and has signed some interesting projects in the last few months. After the success of his comeback film Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has signed 3 more films. Amidst the high expectation to know what's in store, his next film tentatively called #PSPK28 has been titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The makers of PSPK28 took to Twitter and announced the title of the much-anticipated film alongside an exciting poster. Production banner Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "POWERFUL TITLE for the POWERFUL CUTOUT #BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh - an indelible Signature on the Silver Screen... This time it's not just entertainment." Directed by Harish Shankar and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Pawan Kalyan's stylish avatar as he sips tea in the first look poster has grabbed everyone's attention. Take a look:

Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds that Pawan Kalyan is charging a whopping amount for this film. He is reportedly getting a staggering Rs 60 crore for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Well, Pawan Kalyan and Harish have come together for the second time after the blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012) and we cannot wait to know what's next in store for us.

Besides PSPK 28, power star Pawan Kalyan also has Bheemla Nayak with Saagar K Chandra, Hari Hara Veera Mallu being helmed by Krish Jaggarlamudi and a yet-to-be-titled film with Surender Reddy.

