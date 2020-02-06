Pawan Kalyan to act in 4 movies after Pink Telugu remake? Find Out

Fans of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan were left thrilled after he signed three movies back to back. While the actor has already started shooting for the movie Pink, Mythri Movie Makers recently took to social media and announced that they have collaborated with Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the lead actor in the film. There are also reports that claim that the actor will be joining hands with director Krish.

Now, buzz is that Pawan will be signing two more projects. Media reports suggest that directors Kishore Kumar Pardasani and KS Ravindra will be working with Pawan Kalyan in his 29th and 30th films, respectively. It should be noted that both the directors have previously worked with the actor. While Kishore Kumar Pardasani directed Katamarayudu, KS Ravindra directed Sardar Gabbar Singh.

Extremely Delighted to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh More Details Soon!#PSPK28

— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the Telugu remake of Bollywood National Award winning movie Pink will have Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla as the leading female cast of the film. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the girls. Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and it is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. In an official announcement, the makers took to Twitter and announced that the music composition will be made by popular music sensation S Thaman.