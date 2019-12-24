Pawan Kalyan all set to play a thief in a period drama with director Krish? Find Out

There is a strong buzz that National Award-winning director Krish has narrated a script to the Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

The south star Pawan Kalyan is expected to essay the role of a thief in an upcoming film. There is a strong buzz that National Award-winning director Krish has narrated a very strong script to the Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The latest news reports also suggest that the south actor turned politician has given his nod to the film with director Krish. The subject matter of the yet to be titled project has not yet been revealed. The makers of the Krish directorial have not yet made any official announcement about the film.

But, the news of the south star Pawan Kalyan doing the film has got the fans and film audience very excited and intrigued. The film audience are particularly excited about the fact that the Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be playing the role of a thief in a period drama. As per the media reports about the actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan, the actor will be playing the lead role in the south film which is a remake of the Bollywood film called Pink. The actor is expected to play the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The south star Pawan Kalyan has asked the producers of the remake film to keep the details of the project a secret. No further details about the film have been announced by the makers. There is a strong buzz that the Telugu remake of Pink will also feature south siren Samantha Akkineni. The film is backed by producer Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

