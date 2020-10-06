Pawan Kalyan allots 20 days to wrap up the filming of his upcoming social drama Vakeel Saab?

The news reports further go on to add that the Power Star wants the makers of the much awaited social drama to wrap up the filming work in 20 days.

The latest news reports on the upcoming film Vakeel Saab state that the lead actor Pawan Kalyan has given 20 days to complete the film's schedule. The news reports further go on to add that the Power Star wants the makers of the much awaited social drama to wrap up the filming work. The film is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The news reports on the highly anticipated film Vakeel Saab states that the shooting of the flick began on September 23.

The news reports further add that the cast and crew of the Venu Sriram directorial is shooting for the scenes which do not require the lead actor Pawan Kalyan. The news reports state that the Power Star will be joining the team of Vakeel Saab later on. The upcoming film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead is a remake of the super hit Bollywood drama called Pink. The actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a lawyer which was originally played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The news reports also state that the film was slated to complete its filming work earlier on. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of Vakeel Saab, had to suspend the shooting. The news of the Pawan Kalyan starrer resuming filming has generated a lot of curiosity and interest among the fans. The film audiences are now eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen.

Credits :tollywood net

