Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela announce separation, say "We Remain Good Friends And Devoted Parents"

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan and his 3rd wife Anna Konidela are no longer together. In a shocking announcement that has left fans and the film industry stunned, the couple confirmed their separation on Monday, November 9. The duo shared a joint note on social media to announce their decision to part ways after years of marriage.

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The note reads, "To Our Well-Wishers, Near and Dear Ones...After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority. During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey."

Pawan Kalyan, who is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, met Anna Lezhneva during the shooting of the Telugu film Teen Maar in 2011. After dating for around 2 years, they tied the knot in 2013. Anna Lezhneva comes from Russia, and she was a model. She was Kalyan's third wife, after Nandini and Renu Desai. Pawan and Anna are parents to two children, including daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

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The announcement of their separation comes as a surprise to many, as they have always maintained a very private life away from the limelight. While the reason behind their split has not been disclosed, the couple has requested privacy during this difficult personal transition. Earlier in 2023, similar speculations floated on social media, which were later refuted by Pawan Kalyan's team.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in They Call Him OG, which was a huge hit at the box office. The Sujeeth-directed action thriller smashed over Rs. 283 crore gross in its full global run.

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