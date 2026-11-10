Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela Part Ways: 11 Tweets that show how Internet reacted to Telugu actor's third separation

In a shocking development, Pawan Kalyan parted ways with his third wife, Anna Konidela. The couple announced their separation a couple of hours before, on the day after Diwali, leaving fans and well-wishers in disbelief. Soon after their joint note went viral on social media, fans couldn't keep calm but expressed their emotions on X (formerly Twitter). Some memers also reacted to the development with a pinch of wit and humor. Here's how social media users reacted to Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela's separation.

A social media user tweeted, "It's really heartbreaking. No matter what happens in your personal life. I’ll continue to admire you for the rest of my life. Always with you, no matter what." Another one wrote, "This news really saddened me. I hope you move forward with strength, no matter how many challenges come your way in your personal life, Anna @PawanKalyan."

While mentioning about his third separation, a fan tweeted, "People are enjoying it when someone gets a divorce in their personal life. Movies, politics motham ne chutte thirigitundi. Prathi okkadu 3 wives inka politics chestharu.. nee valla vallu chala suffer avtunaru. Odhile happy ga ni life brathuku #pawankalyan. (People are enjoying it when someone gets a divorce in their personal life. Everything revolves around movies and politics around him. Everyone talks about 3 wives and politics.. Because of you, they are suffering a lot. Leave them and live your life happily #pawankalyan)"

Another one said, "Kalyan gari ki mental & physical Pressure meedha inni days survive ayyadu ante great ye..Politics (broken heart emoji), movies (broken heart emoji), personal Lyf (broken heart emoji). (The fact that Kalyan garu has survived so many days under so much mental and physical pressure is itself great.. Politics(broken heart emoji), movies (broken heart emoji), personal life (broken heart emoji)"



Another fan commented, "Think Before Trolling @pawankalyan. personally,Oka 50k Appu Untene katteleka chanipotunna rojulu evi Recent pk ki Health issues , divorces , Political Failures, moviefailures...Fan ayina nakey Bavuntaledhu ra ayana yela undi untado enni avamanalu madyalo (Think Before Trolling @pawankalyan personally, there are days when I can't even handle a 50k debt and feel like dying. Recently PK has health issues, divorces, political failures, movie failures...Even as a fan, I am not feeling good, imagine how he must be feeling, amidst so many insults.)"

Check out all the tweets below:

For the unversed, Anna Konidela was Pawan Kalyan's third wife. She met the actor on the set of Teen Maar in 2011. The two got along really well, and later they got married in 2013. They are parents to two children. The couple announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

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ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela announce separation, say "We Remain Good Friends And Devoted Parents"