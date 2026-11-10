Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva: Did Power Star’s former wife quit Instagram after separation? Find out

Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidela (née Lezhneva), recently announced their decision to part ways, bringing an end to their 13-year marriage. Now, following the announcement, the former model appears to have deactivated her Instagram account.

Anna Lezhneva deactivates Instagram after separation announcement

Anna Lezhneva has deactivated her Instagram account following the couple's announcement of their separation. The development comes after Pawan Kalyan and Anna issued a joint statement on Monday night, confirming their decision to part ways after sharing a significant part of their lives together.

The former model had been active on Instagram over the past few months, sharing glimpses of her personal life. Her posts included recollections of adopting Pawan Kalyan's surname after their wedding in 2013, updates on his health following surgery, and cherished family moments. However, shortly after the separation announcement, her Instagram account appeared to have been deactivated.

In their joint statement, Kalyan and Anna described their decision as mutual and said they would continue to remain friends and devoted parents to their children. They also requested privacy during this personal transition.

Their statement read, "After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority.”

With the announcement, it marks the end of Pawan Kalyan 's third marriage. The actor was first married to Nandini in September 1997. The couple reportedly separated in 1999, although their separation was finalised only in 2008.

In 2009, Kalyan married actor and filmmaker Renu Desai . The two first met while working on the 2000 Telugu film Badri and were in a relationship for several years. They have two children together, son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya. However, their marriage eventually ended in separation in 2012.

Later, in September 2013, the Power Star married Anna Lezhneva. The two reportedly met during the making of his 2011 film Teen Maar, in which Anna also appeared. They have two children together daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

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