Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva turn heads at the airport en route to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva were spotted at the airport on their way to Italy to attend the destination wedding festivities of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The Balu star was spotted in a red and green half-sleeve checkered shirt, paired with a black coat and boots. He was also seen carrying a book in his hand.

Pawan Kalyan's appearance at the airport captivated fans and bystanders alike. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, also made a stunning style statement, dressed casually in a white shirt, blue trousers, and white trainers.

As Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva embarked on their journey to Italy for Varun Tej's wedding, it would be safe to say that fans have been eagerly awaiting more details from this star-studded occasion.

More about Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva

Pawan Kalyan met his third wife, a Russian citizen Anna Lezhneva on the film sets while they were filming for the movie Teen Maar in 2011. The couple got married in the year 2013. Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva are blessed with two children, a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding has generated a lot of excitement and buzz among fans and the industry alike. Both stars were recently spotted at the airport together as they reportedly zoomed off to Italy. The couple was accompanied by the groom’s sister Niharika Konidela and cousin Vaishnav Tej. Recently actor Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, were also snapped at the airport as they were on their way to attend the wedding.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June of this year and will tie the knot on November 1. The wedding will bring together stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and other family members. Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, arrived in Italy with their child, Klin Kaara Konidela, early. Allu Arjun and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, are also expected to depart soon for the wedding.

Pawan Kalyan on the professional front

Pawan Kalyan was most recently seen in the film BRO, directed by Samuthirakani and co-starring Sai Dharam Tej. He will next be seen in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Pawan Kalyan's political activities.

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan is set to appear in the film Ustad Bhagat Singh with Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, and Gauthami. The film is an official remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, directed by Atlee and starring Thalapathy Vijay.

