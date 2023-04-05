Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh goes on floors; Details Inside

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in Telugu who takes big breaks in between projects. He has been very active during the last few years and is currently shooting for the yet-untitled PKSDT, where he will be sharing the screen with Sai Dharam Tej. However, he also announced a big-budget film with blockbuster director Harish Shankar for the big-budget “Ustaad Bhagat Singh”. The film which was announced long back marks the reunion between the actor and director since Gabbar Singh, which was released a decade ago. The film which was announced last December has been in pre-production and the team has confirmed that the film has started shooting today.

Pawan Kalyan starts shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The film which is being produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers has started shooting after a long gap from the time of its announcement. The first schedule is being shot in a specifically constructed police station set, with Pawan Kalyan and a few supporting actors present. The film is touted to be an entertainer with an ensemble cast consisting of Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh among others. The film boasts of a great technical team led by cinematographer Ayananka Bose, and Production Designer Anand Sai, while the go-to guy for chartbuster tracks Devi Sri Prasad will be handling the music department for the film. The film is touted to be set on a massive canvas and narrates a sprawling story, with special emphasis on action set pieces with the stunt coordination handled by the duo Ram-Lakshman.

Hopeful future projects

Pawan Kalyan has also been shooting for PKSDT with actor Samuthirakani handling direction duties. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which was also helmed by Samuthirakani. It is expected to be a feel-good entertainer, which is special as it involves an ensemble cast and Pawan Kalyan who will be sharing the screen with up-and-coming actor Sai Dharam Tej. He has also announced OG, a film where he will be joining hands with Sujeeth of Sahoo fame. The star is busy with back-to-back projects and fans can expect more updates in the coming days.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan opts for his signature white look as he gets clicked in New Delhi; PHOTOS