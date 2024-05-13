Pawan Kalyan and his Russian wife Anna Lezhneva cast their vote in Andhra Pradesh elections at Mangalagiri; VIDEO

Actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan arrived at his polling booth in Mangalagiri on May 13, 2024, to cast his vote in the ongoing Andhra Pradesh elections. Accompanying him was his Russian wife Anna Lezhneva who also cast her vote at the same booth.

As the power star arrived, the hoots and cheers around the booth were filled with his name chants. The actor-politician also addressed the media personnel after inking his hand.

Check out Pawan Kalyan casting his vote in Andhra Pradesh:

The Teen Maar star has been making the headlines for quite some time, ever since he had decided to contest in the ongoing Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Pawan Kalyan has been fielded by as an MLA candidate in the Pithapuram region of AP under his own Jana Sena Party.

Moreover, several Telugu superstars including his brother Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nani, and many more had taken it to their official X (formerly Twitter) handles to wish him the best in the elections. His nephew, Ram Charan even visited him in person on May 11, 2024, as the former and his mother arrived in Pithapuram for a temple visit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan’s Workfront

Despite being busy with his ongoing political commitments, the Power Star Pawan Kalyan has not forgotten to line up some interesting flicks for his movie fans. The actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the Saaho fame Sujeeth directorial movie OG aka They Call Him OG.

Advertisement

The gangster action thriller flick has an ensemble cast of actors like Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and many more in key roles. The film is said to be based on a ruthless gangster called Ojas Gambheera who returns to the streets of Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years. The movie is slated to release in theaters on September 27, 2024.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the actor is also set to play the role of a daring cop in another one of his lineup called Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. The film features Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, and many more in key roles and is the remake of the 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri.